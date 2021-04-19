Man arrested after trying to gain entry to Taylor Swift’s New York apartment

Police have arrested a man who tried to gain entry to Taylor Swift‘s New York apartment over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the Tribeca apartment shortly before 11pm on Saturday night (April 17) after residents reported a call about a man who tried to gain entry when the front door of the building was opened.

A suspect called Hanks Johnson was reportedly arrested on the scene without incident.

Advertisement

An open warrant was said to be out for Johnson at the time because he missed a court date on April 6, which was related to a prior arrest in October 2019.

Swift, as Page Six reports, purchased three apartments in the building in 2018 and also owns a $17million townhouse next door.

The latest incident comes after a man who broke into Swift’s New York townhouse was sentenced to six months in jail.

Roger Alvarado, 22, was sentenced in February 2019 after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

He was found sleeping in Swift’s home in April 2018, although the singer was not at home at the time.

Advertisement

Last week saw Swift make UK chart history after her re-recorded album ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ reached number one in the charts.

The Official Charts Company confirmed that Swift had earned her third Number One album in under a year (259 days), making her the first artist to have the fastest accumulation of three Number One albums ever and the first solo artist to do so in under a year.

Previously, the record for the fastest accumulation of number one albums was held by The Beatles for 54 years. Between 1965-1966, the group had three number one albums with ‘Help!’, ‘Rubber Soul’ and ‘Revolver’.