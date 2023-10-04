Man arrested in connection with shooting at Lil Baby concert

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded one person at a Lil Baby concert last month (September 7).

Last month, The Memphis Police Department said on social media that officers had responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the FedEx Forum, where Lil Baby was playing.

According to a police press release, the show was cancelled immediately after the shooting and the venue evacuated. Lil Baby was reportedly rushed off the stage when shots were fired.

A man was wounded and taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Lil Baby confirmed on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, that those who attended the show would be refunded. “Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho,” he wrote.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested Wednesday (September 27) on charges including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs at a home in Memphis, police said on social media (via The Independent). Officers reportedly found guns, ammunition and drugs in the home where Young was arrested. Online court records do not list a lawyer for Young. NME has reached out to the Memphis Police Department for comment.

Earlier this year, Lil Baby took part in The Grammys’ star-studded celebration of hip-hop in honour of the 50th anniversary of the genre.

The moment was preceded by Dr. Dre being recognised with the Global Impact Award, which has now been renamed the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.