A viral video has surfaced appearing to show a man burning a reported $15,000 (£13,000) worth of Yeezy shoes.

Florida-based Danny Shiff is said to have burned multiple pairs of Yeezys in response to Kanye West’s recent antisemitic comments, sharing that he had purchased about 40 pairs over the years.

The former fan said that Ye’s antisemitic comments could “lead to harm, injury, or even death”.

He reportedly still has about $25,000 worth of shoes, claiming that he will now auction the remaining shoes and donate the proceeds to a charity fighting racism and antisemitism.

It comes after the Israeli-born man told NBC 6, that he was “upset” at Ye’s antisemitic remarks.

He said that when someone “with a platform as big as West, uses that platform to spread hate,” people will “go out in the street and try to destroy Jewish businesses, harm Jewish people”. He added: “It is unacceptable.”

“For every shoe I burn, two new shoes will go to charity. They will get new shoes or the money,” Shiff said.

He also said that everyone “should stop hating on everyone.”

Last week, West‘s net worth reportedly plummeted from $2billion (£1.3billion) to $400million (£348million) after Adidas cut ties with him.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

In response, Ye posted to Instagram that he “lost 2 billion dollars in one day”.

TJ Maxx and Foot Locker have also cut ties with West – while Skechers refused to engage him in potentially establishing with them.

A number of Kanye West fans have now reportedly started GoFundMe pages in a bid to help restore the rapper’s billionaire status.

West’s incendiary comments have also been widely criticised by entertainment figures including Jack Antonoff, John Legend and David Schwimmer, while Nick Cave last week described the rapper’s antisemitism as “deeply disappointing”.