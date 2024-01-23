Man charged with stalking near Taylor Swift’s home

A man has been arrested and charged with harassment and stalking near Taylor Swift‘s home in New York.

As BBC News reports, David Crowe was arrested yesterday (Monday, January 22) following complaints about an “emotionally disturbed male acting erratically” in the area.

“Once officers observed the male harassing multiple complainants, they took him to custody without further incidents, [and] no injuries were reported,” said the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Crowe, who is 33 years old and from Seattle, Washington, was charged with two counts of harassment and two counts of stalking.

It comes days after a man was arrested outside the same residence for allegedly attempting to enter the property. The NYPD have not confirmed if the suspect of the first arrest was linked to the harassment and stalking case.

Swift was away from home at the time supporting her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team Kansas City Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The ‘Midnights’ artist has previously faced numerous issues with alleged stalkers at her New York residence, as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

Last summer, a man from Indiana was arrested and charged with stalking and harassing Swift after he made numerous attempts to contact the star at home and through social media.

Back in 2022, a man faced trespassing and stalking charges after allegedly entering two New York homes linked to Swift.

A stalker also broke into Swift’s NYC townhouse in 2018, and was found taking a nap in the property. He was subsequently sentenced to six months in jail.

In 2017, Eric Swarbrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking the pop star and sending threatening letters and emails to her former record label, Big Machine.

Swarbrick also drove from Austin to Nashville in order to hand-deliver the letters on at least three occasions.

Meanwhile, new figures have shown that one in every 15 vinyl records sold in the United States in 2023 was by Swift.

Earlier this month, the singer’s concert film The Eras Tour officially became the highest-grossing concert movie of all time – overtaking Michael Jackson‘s This Is It (2009).

Swift is due to bring her ongoing ‘Eras Tour’ to the UK and Ireland this summer, with support from Paramore.