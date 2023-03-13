A man was found dead at A Festival Called Panama in Tasmania this past weekend.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found in the toilets by festival staff on the evening of March 11, per an ABC News report. Local authorities have reported that multiple attempts were made to revive the man, though ultimately in vain.

Police have reportedly ruled out “suspicious circumstances”, and that while a cause of death has yet to be determined and a coroner’s report is currently in the process of being filed, the incident is currently being ruled as a “sudden death”.

Following the man’s death – which reportedly happened around 5:30pm – festival organiser Tim Carroll (also a member of Holy Holy) took to the stage to advise attendees not to “take any recreational drugs”.

“We don’t know whether drugs were involved but we want to put your safety first, so this announcement is just to say don’t take any recreational drugs. It’s not safe to do so. If you have any concerns, we’re available, we’re on radio, also at the first aid hut,” Carroll said to the crowd.

While the identity of the deceased has not publicly been revealed, Carroll told the crowd that the man who died was “very dear to us and the festival”. NME has contacted A Festival Called Panama for comment.

This year’s edition of A Festival Called Panama took place at Lone Star Valley, NE lutruwita, from March 10 until March 12 and featured performers such as Sampa the Great, Confidence Man, Alice Phoebe Lou, Crumb, Tasman Keith and more.

