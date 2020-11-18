Man found guilty of glassing MC Pressure from Hilltop Hoods

An Adelaide man has been found guilty of glassing Hilltop Hoods’ MC Pressure in 2018.

The court heard that 45-year-old Christopher Peregi smashed a bottle over the head of MC Pressure — real name Daniel Howe Smith — at a wake.

“I heard a loud popping sound on my head, felt a hot rush, and my vision went blank and I passed out,” Smith told the court.

Smith was taken to a local medical centre following the attack where he was treated for his injuries.

Peregi, who is reportedly married to Smith’s ex-wife, claims he accidentally glassed Smith after becoming light-headed and tripping over a chair. The jury deliberated for two hours before finding him guilty.

“I’d say it’s a pretty outrageous suggestion, that some could accidentally fall against someone, smash a glass over the back of their head until they were unconscious,” Smith said of Peregi’s defence.

Witnesses at the seven-day trial reportedly told the court that Peregi could be heard yelling “Dan [Smith] with disrespecting me” and “they were laughing at me” prior to the attack.

Peregi is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Hilltop Hoods released their first, and so far only, single of 2020 in May. Proceeds from the track, entitled ‘I’m Good?‘, will be donated to Support Act.

The group picked up two awards at this year’s APRA Music Awards, taking home the prizes for Songwriter of the Year and Most Performed Urban Work for ‘Leave Me Lonely’.