Man injured at Mötley Crüe concert after falling from stadium’s upper level

A man attending Mötley Crüe’s concert in Indiana this week has been injured, after falling from the upper level of Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the concertgoer was attending Mötley Crüe’s headline show on Tuesday night (August 16) when, according to police, he “stumbled over the railing” around 30 minutes into their set at 10pm. The man, who police said was “intoxicated”, was then transported to the nearby Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Samone Burris said the man was found “awake and breathing” when paramedics reached him, elaborating that “​​the adult male was extremely intoxicated and leaned over the railing, at which point he fell.”

In a separate statement, Lucas Oil Stadium representative Monica Whitfield Brase noted that while the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown, he appeared to be communicating with paramedics when he left the venue to be treated. “At this time we do not believe other guests or employees in the stadium were involved in the incident,” Brase said.

Fellow concertgoers who witnessed the injury later described the incident to WTHR, with one fan saying he “heard the thud twice” and “knew it was a person… You could hear the audible gasps over the music playing,” he recalled.

Mötley Crüe were appearing at the venue as part of their North American stadium tour, which they’re co-headlining alongside Def Leppard. Both bands performed at the Indianapolis show, alongside special guest acts Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The run of shows — which kicked off in June and wraps up in November at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium — is Mötley Crüe’s first major tour in seven years, last appearing worldwide for their The Final Tour in 2014.

In June, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee sustained an injury of his own, after breaking his ribs while falling down a flight of stairs on vacation. Lee was replaced on the tour by session drummer Tommy Clufetos, but later rejoined the band on-stage at their Nashville show.