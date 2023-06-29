Man who died at Glastonbury was “ultra-talented” DJ

Tributes have been paid for the man who died at Glastonbury last week, who has been described as an “ultra-talented” DJ.

The news that a man in his 40s had died at the festival was first reported on Sunday (June 25). It came after local police in Avon & Somerset confirmed that the emergency services responded to the incident at around 4am that morning on one of the festival’s footpaths.

Now, it has been confirmed that the man was 48-year-old Jason Winder, and tributes have come in from across social media.

His friend Tim Newton, who performed alongside him on Phuket Radio in Thailand recalled his talent as a DJ in his tribute, saying (via Evening Standard): “Such a natural-born engager and entertainer – solo behind the mic, or in the company of close friends and family, or in front of thousands.”

“He was certainly the best expat radio talent that ever graced a microphone in Thailand. Ultra-talented, unique, always surprising,” he continued. “Jason spent most of the post-Covid years working back in the UK, mostly in music and when we last spoke a few months ago, it was about Glastonbury…. Glastonbury, Glastonbury, Glastonbury.

“And he died there doing what he loved – surrounded by music, friends, and you can be sure, a lot of love and laughter. Jason lived large and packed a lot of life into his 48 short years. RIP dear friend.”

Another took to Twitter and wrote: “RIP to the man who died at Glastonbury… that is heartbreaking, thinking of his family right now”, and a third added: “I read that a man had passed away at Glastonbury, but was shocked to find out it was you. Phuket has lost one of its everybody’s best friend and a true legend. So many crazy memories with you in the early days of living here. RIP Jason (Winder) Wilder.”

I read that a man had passed away at Glastonbury, but was shocked to find out it was you. Phuket has lost one of its everybody’s best friend and a true legend. So many crazy memories with you in the early days of living here. RIP Jason (Winder) Wilder. 💔 pic.twitter.com/O6fJ3EAE99 — amy b (@girl_with_bear) June 28, 2023

Really beautiful tribute to J (Jason Winder/Wilder) in the first part of JP’s show tonight. Everyone loved him. You don’t meet people like J in life often. Just larger than life. So kind, so funny and just excellent to be around. RIP my friend.https://t.co/zV46sTnlOM — amy b (@girl_with_bear) June 28, 2023

During the initial update from Avon & Somerset Police, the incident first took place on the railway line footpath, between the Arcadia area and the Other Stage.

“Shortly before 4am today emergency services responded to a medical incident involving a man in his 40s at Glastonbury Festival,” they wrote in a statement (via The independent).

“The incident happened on a footpath known as the old railway line. Sadly, the man died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”