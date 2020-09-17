Man who stalked Taylor Swift sentenced to 30 months in prison

A man who stalked Taylor Swift has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Eric Swarbrick, from Austin, Texas, was given the sentence in Nashville, Tennessee yesterday (September 16), according to records filed in federal court.

He pleaded guilty to stalking the pop star and sending threatening letters and emails to her former record label, Big Machine. Swarbrick also drove from Austin to Nashville in order to hand-deliver the letters on at least occasions.

The sentence will include three years of supervised release, which prosecutors agreed on in a plea agreement Swarbrick entered in 2019.

Swift took out a restraining order against Swarbrick in 2018 after he sent multiple threats to “rape” and “kill” her. It’s said the messages, which began in 2016, became increasingly alarming and had caused the singer stress, anxiety and fear.

In April 2018, a stalker was arrested after breaking into Swift’s New York townhouse, while another man who threatened to kill the star was sentenced to 10 years on probation. That same month, a man was arrested outside the star’s Beverly Hills residence.

Last year, Swift expressed her concerns over her safety in an essay she penned for Elle.

“My fear of violence has continued into my personal life,” she wrote. “I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds. Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online.”

She added: “You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”