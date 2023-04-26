Man with “Free Billie Eilish” sign and electric guitar climbs up TV tower in Hollywood

A man who climbed the KTLA tower in Hollywood and displayed a sign reading “Free Billie Eilish” has been arrested.

READ MORE: Every single Billie Eilish song ranked in order of greatness

The man perched himself on a digital billboard on the lower section of the 162-foot structure, which is located at Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue in Los Angeles (via abc7).

Reports began coming in of a person climbing the TV tower late afternoon yesterday (Tuesday, April 25).

Advertisement

The man was seen playing an electric guitar during the several hours he was sitting above the large screen. He also draped a black-and-white banner that read “Free Billie Eilish” over the edge of the billboard. It is unclear what the man was referring to with the sign.

The other side of the banner contained a different message, which referenced sex slaves and “Donald Marshall clones”. abc7 notes that this could be linked to a dark web conspiracy theory about the Illuminati and celebrity cloning.

It is reported that authorities surrounded the tower as the station’s news helicopter captured the scene from above. Sunset Boulevard was shut down while authorities tried to get the man to come down safely.

He came down on a Los Angeles Fire Department ladder at approximately 9:30pm, and was arrested for trespassing.

According to the Daily Mail, the man had thrown his guitar onto a large inflatable airbag that had been placed below the tower.

Advertisement

Eilish has not commented on the incident at the time of writing.

In other news, the ‘Happier Than Ever’ pop star recently made a surprise appearance during Labrinth’s set at Coachella 2023.

The pair performed their collaborative track ‘Never Felt So Alone’ from the Euphoria soundtrack.