Manchester producer and DJ Stu Allan has died

Manchester producer and DJ Stu Allan died last week (September 22) after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

The music pioneer was diagnosed with cancer nearly a year ago and had been receiving treatment for the disease at the time of his death.

“It is with much sadness that we write this message to let you know that Stu has passed away today,” his family wrote in a statement on his social media pages. “As you know, he has been ill for a while now, and has been battling cancer for almost a year.

“While we’re so sad he is no longer with us, we are relieved he is finally at peace, after his illness. We will be holding a memorial event in Stu’s memory sometime soon, where we can all celebrate his amazing life. But for now Alison, Paul, Gary and Stu’s family need time to come to terms with their loss.”

Please leave a comment below and what memories you have of Stu💔 pic.twitter.com/ZNXJU2KslA — Stu Allan (@stu_allan) September 22, 2022

Allan began DJing in his adopted hometown of Manchester in 1982 after being inspired by hearing Grandmaster Flash’s ‘The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash On The Wheels Of Steel’ on John Peel’s BBC Radio 1 show. His mixes became a regular feature on local station Piccadilly Radio, where he went on to host his own show.

During his time on the airwaves at Piccadilly and, later, at Key 103, he championed the likes of A Guy Called Gerald and 808 State, while he also DJed at the Hacienda and clubs across the UK and Ibiza.

Prior to DJing, Allan was a member of a band in his native Anglesey and returned to music-making with the ‘90s group Clock, who made dance-pop music. Together, they scored 13 Top 40 hits in the UK, including 1995’s ‘Everybody’, which charted at Number Four – their highest position. The band eventually broke up in 1999.

Robbie Williams paid tribute to Allan following the news of his death, sharing one of his “old skool DJ sets” from Key 103. “Stu from 14 year old me,” the singer wrote, “thank you very much.”

https://t.co/ypCkExS2Nn Stu from 14 year old me .Thank you very much ❤️ — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) September 23, 2022

Fellow DJ Justin Robertson tweeted: “I’m shocked to hear of the death of @stu_allan. He introduced me to more amazing music than I can remember. His Bus Diss and His seamless House shows were my introduction to the sound of hip hop and house. Impeccable selector and inspiration. RIP Stu.”

I’m shocked to hear of the death of @stu_allan . He introduced me to more amazing music than I can remember. His Bus Diss and His seamless House shows were my introduction to the sound of hip hop and house. Impeccable selector and inspiration. RIP Stu 😔 — Justin Robertson (@robertsonjustin) September 22, 2022

“Fantastic man who did so much for the local dance music scene and beyond. He supported and encouraged everyone else too, a beautiful ego-free music lover. RIP,” added Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam.

Fantastic man who did so much for the local dance music scene and beyond. He supported and encouraged everyone else too, a beautiful ego-free music lover. RIP. https://t.co/Zm4Nd715RI — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) September 22, 2022

See more tributes below.

We are saddened to hear passing of one of Manchester’s early pioneers of House Music – Stu Allan. An inspiration to many DJs making their way through the 90s and beyond. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Stu’s family & friends at this sad time 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/mVq1ToHmnc — Let There Be House (@LTBH_) September 22, 2022

I'm shocked and very saddened to hear my old friend Stu Allan has passed away 😢.. He was honestly one of the nicest people you would ever meet . 💔 Absolutely gutted 😢 pic.twitter.com/xQMhikjltB — Jumpin Jack Frost (@djjjfrost) September 22, 2022

RIP TO A LEGEND STU ALLAN WE ARE ALL VERY SHOCKED AND SAD 💔LOVE LIGHT AND GUIDANCE TO YOUR CLOSE FRIENDS FAMILY AND FANS YOU ARE A LEGEND AND PAVED THE WAY FOR SO MANY OF US YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED ❤ HOME TO GLORY ❤❤❤KINGS OF HARDCORE ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/RKwIdSyHmN — Ray Keith (@RAYKEITH1) September 23, 2022

RIP @stu_allan 🙏🏻

What a lovely bloke and great DJ, listened to you from Amnesia house, Bowlers and Key103 #godbless #ledend — Mark Breeze (@markbreezeuk) September 22, 2022

Really sad to see this. When I was collecting cassettes at school, Stu Allan's were always at a premium. I've kept listening ever since. His love of dance music came through every mix he did & he's one of the reasons my living room remains piled high with vinyl. Thanks Stu. https://t.co/L4eecs5V1o — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) September 23, 2022

R.I.P… we did Kirby raves with Stu before we had written Set You Free & he really supported our band back in 1991. Thank you Stu as you played our songs on the radio & we owe our careers to you. Just thought you’d be around for a few more decades. ❤️ — N-Trance (@ntrance) September 22, 2022