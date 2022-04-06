Mandy Moore shares nostalgic new singe ‘Little Dreams’

Mandy Moore has shared a nostalgic new single called ‘Little Dreams’ – listen to it below.

The gentle orchestral track sees Moore focus in on, and celebrate, the everyday.

In a statement about the track, Moore said: “I wanted to write a song about how a life is comprised of these seemingly mundane moments that ultimately all piece together to form something greater.

Advertisement

“It’s about the little things we look back on with such nostalgia when we’re reflecting on a particular point in time: the walk you took with someone right after it had rained, or the drive when someone introduced you to a record that wound up becoming one of your favourites.

“It doesn’t always have to be about the flashy things that scream out to us—it’s all those quieter, simpler moments that are worth recognizing and celebrating too.”

You can listen to the track here:

The track is the second single to come from Moore’s upcoming new album, ‘In Real Life’ following the release of the album’s title track last month.

The record will be the follow-up to Moore’s March 2020 album ‘Silver Landings’, and will arrive on May 13 via Verve Forecast.

Advertisement

Produced by Mike Viola, ‘In Real Life’ features a host of collaborators, including Moore’s husband, Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, and his brother/bandmate Griffin Goldsmith, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, keyboardist Lee Pardini (The War On Drugs) and bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Sharon Van Etten, Phoebe Bridgers).

Speaking about the new album, Moore said: “So much of this record came from future-tripping on the next chapter of my life and what it might look like: what parenthood would feel like, how it would change everything, and all the excitement and trepidation that comes with that.”

“At the same time it was about celebrating and acknowledging where we were at the moment and really trying to be completely present in the everyday — which is maybe the hardest part of the human condition.”

Moore also recently announced details of a North American tour which will take place across June and July – you can find details of the dates and tickets here.