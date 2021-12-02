MANE opens up on her mental heath journey in powerful new single ‘Hi Lo’

Adelaide pop artist MANE (aka Paige Court) has shared a dizzying new single titled ‘Hi Lo’, marking her first new material for 2021.

Described as “an ode to her personal mental health journey”, the new tune simmers with warm and rumbly bass guitars, glittery synths and a sharp, propulsive drum beat. Court’s rich and rousing lead vocals take the spotlight, though, as she emphatically muses on her inner turbulence.

‘Hi Lo’ arrives today (December 2) alongside a video directed by Court herself with her partners, Friends On Film. “The concept,” she said in a press release, “was to visually have scenes that physically represent a lyric in the song, ‘I carry you all over’.

“It features different scenes of me in totally different locations with my backpack on, which I always have with me everywhere, and that represents that feeling of carrying something with you wherever you go and having to get on with it.”

Take a look at the video for ‘Hi Lo’ below:

Touching on the themes she explores on ‘Hi Lo’ – which was written at the start of 2021 with collaborator Pip Norman – Court said: “My mental health is an ongoing journey, so that’s what the song itself is about.

“I don’t think that was my initial intention to write about that but as Pip was putting together the music that’s what it felt like it sounded like to me and it was a really relevant to me in terms of what I was going through at the time.

“Once I’d decided that’s what I was going to write about, I decided to look within but write it as if it was about a person, a separate person, rather than something that actually attached to me. When you listen to the song it plays out it’s as if it’s talking about a person rather than it being about my feelings.

“I wanted to separate myself from the feelings, but I think it perfectly sums up everything I felt at that time and what I still feel now. When I listen back to it now it is still a song that I feel very proud of.”

‘Hi Lo’ comes as the follow-up to Court’s first EP as MANE, ‘Coping Mechanisms’, which landed in November of 2020 via Dew Process / Universal. It featured both of her singles from last year, ‘My People’ and ‘Over & Over’.

Later this month, Court will perform her only live show for the year, a hometown gig at the Grace Emily Hotel on Friday December 17. “I’m really excited,” she said. “I feel like I haven’t played in so long and that’s my favourite part of being an artist and making music is getting to perform, so I’m hoping there will be more shows on the horizon.

“We’re doing a really stripped back acoustic performance rather than full band mode to make it nice and intimate – a little different and something really nice to play in that setting.”

Tickets for the one-off gig are on sale now via OzTix.