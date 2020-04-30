MANE releases brand new single ‘My People’

Adelaide artist MANE has shared her new single ‘My People’, the first of her songs to be released via Dew Process. Watch the music video below:

‘My People’ is the first taste MANE – real name Paige Court – is giving fans of her forthcoming debut EP, which is due out later this year.

“‘My People’ is a celebration of everyone I hold close to me,” MANE said in a press statement.

“It’s for my family, my friends – my entire support network. I hope that it encapsulates the gratitude I have towards everyone who has helped me through one of the most difficult times of my life. I hope others can feel and apply it to their own lives and the people in it as well.”

The music video, which was directed by Joshua Tate, features archival footage of MANE when she was growing up in Adelaide combined with shots of herself, her family and her friends today.

“It’s a small glimpse of all the important people in my life and some of the memories that come with that,” MANE said of the clip.

The song was brought to life with the help of MANE’s primary co-writer, Benny Tamblyn-Morrow, as well as Mario Spate. It’s MANE’s first release since her 2018 singles ‘Chasing Butterflies’ and ‘Save Yourself’.