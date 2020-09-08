MANE shares new single and music video ‘Over and Over’

Adelaide singer-songwriter MANE – real name Paige Court – has shared a new single, ‘Over and Over’, as well as an accompanying music video.

The track is lifted from her forthcoming EP, ‘Coping Mechanisms’, slated for a November 13 release through Dew Process.

The song marks her second original single of the year, following the release of ‘My People’ earlier in May and a cover of Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’.

The visual was directed and edited by ROME, with cinematography by Jake Lutz. Watch it below:

“‘Over & Over’ was written in a moment of strength during a really difficult time,” Court said in a press statement.

“I think, when things are tough, you can choose to sit in sadness or you can choose to push forward; this song is a little reminder to myself to continue to persevere and to fight for my happiness and peace, despite how hard it may be to do so at times. I hope it can bring a moment of strength to those who feel similarly.”

The music video was shot in various locales in South Australia including the Adelaide Hills, Mount Osmond and the Mount Lofty Botanic Gardens.

“We wanted to capture the freeing feeling of the song,” Court explained.

“The director Rome did a really great job of doing this and sourcing some of the really beautiful locations amongst nature across the Adelaide hills. The shoot itself was a long and cold day but nonetheless was aptly fitting being amongst the scenery. It was so great to see it all tie together.”

‘Over and Over’ was recorded at Melbourne’s Shed Studios and produced/mixed by multi-ARIA Award nominated audio engineer John Castle, known for his work with Angie McMahon, Hatchie and Vance Joy.