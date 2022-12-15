Måneskin announce Tom Morello-featuring single ‘GOSSIP’

Måneskin have announced a new single featuring Tom Morello called ‘GOSSIP’.

The song is released on January 13, 2023 and is expected to appear on the Italian rockers’ third album ‘RUSH!‘, which arrives a week later on January 20.

‘GOSSIP’ features the soloist and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Morello, whom the bandmember are seen posing with in an image shared to Twitter today (December 15).

At the time of writing Måneskin are yet to have released the tracklist for ‘RUSH!’ Other songs released this year that could feature on the album include ‘The Loneliest’,‘Supermodel’ and ‘If I Can Dream’, the last of which featured on the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic.

GOSSIP feat. @tmorello. Our new single out January 13th, 2023 ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/0n31DzDZm5 — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) December 14, 2022

It’s not known what ‘GOSSIP’ might sound like, however, the band have said that the album as a whole has been inspired by Radiohead.

The band told NME in a recent In Conversation video chat about how how they took inspiration from the seminal group during the writing and recording process for ‘RUSH!’

Referencing their 2022 single ‘The Loneliest’, frontman Damiano David said: “People have got our aesthetic – now we’ve got to show the inside.”

Bassist Victoria De Angelis added: “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

Elaborating further on the influence they took from Radiohead, David said: “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song.

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop has praised Måneskin following his recent collaboration with the Italian rock provocateurs on their track ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’.

The original version of the song appeared on the Italian group’s second album ‘Teatro d’ira: Vol. I’, and previously landed in the Top 10 of the official UK singles chart before it was reworked with Pop’s vocals.

In a recent NME Big Read cover interview, Pop hailed the band after working with them on the collaboration.

He said: “That’s a really strong band. [Damiano David] is an amazing singer and the bass player, [Victoria de Angelis] really handles that position well and doesn’t overplay, but on stage and in their videos, she really stays with the message, woo, she’s a firecracker.

“The guitarist [Thomas Raggi] is smooth and powerful, somewhere north of Joe Perry. The drummer, [Ethan Torchio] is really clever, he plays rock but I get the feeling he understands there’s a wider group of people who’ve heard dance music, techno and synthetic music so he also plays some very simple four, four beats.”

Måneskin, who rose to fame after winning Eurovision 2021, will return to London for a headline show at The O2 on May 8, 2023 (find tickets here). The gig will form part of a lengthy European tour that begins in February.

A run of North American dates are scheduled for between late October and mid-December, 2022 (find tickets here). You can see Måneskin’s full live itinerary here.