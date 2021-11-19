Måneskin, Diplo and Tyler, The Creator added to American Music Awards line-up

Måneskin and Tyler, The Creator have been added to the line-up for this year’s American Music Awards.

They join the likes of Coldplay, BTS, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Megan Thee Stallion and more who have already been tapped up to perform at the event, while Diplo will serve as the DJ for the night.

Billy Porter, Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy and more have been enlisted as presenters, with West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, JoJo Siwa, Winnie Harlow, JB Smoove, Anthony Ramos, Liza Koshy, Marsai Martin and Madelyn Cline also set to hand out awards.

Cardi B will host this year’s ceremony, which will take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday (November 21), airing live on ABC at 8pm ET (1am GMT) and streaming the next day on Hulu.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said of her appointment. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Our host, @iamcardib rolled out the red carpet today, so you know what that means… it’s officially #AMAs weekend! SO EXCITED for Sunday at 8/7c on ABC. ✨ pic.twitter.com/qSuIchj4JE — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 19, 2021

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper’s stint as host will make 2021 the fifth consecutive year that the AMAs has had a Black female host, following actress Tracee Ellis Ross (who hosted in 2017 and 2018), R&B artist Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020).

AMA 2021 nominees were announced last month, with Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd leading the pack. You can see the full list here.

American Music Award nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album and song sales, and radio airplay. This year’s ceremony covers the period between September 25, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, Måneskin were recently hailed by Mick Jagger after the Italian rock band and Eurovision Song Contest 2021 winners completed the final night of their US tour supporting The Rolling Stones.