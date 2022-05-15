Måneskin give ‘Supermodel’ electric live debut at Eurovision 2022

Måneskin returned to the Eurovision Song Contest last night (May 14) to give new single ‘Supermodel’ its live debut – check the performance out below.

The Italian band, who won the 2021 contest with their song ‘Zitti E Buoni’, have had a massive year since their Eurovision triumph, playing across the globe and announcing a massive arena tour.

This week, the band returned with new single ‘Supermodel’, their first new music of 2022, and the track was given its live debut during the half-time break at last night’s Eurovision in Turin.

After the track was played, the band then debuted a snippet of an unreleased song called ‘If I Can Dream’, revealing that it was written in collaboration with Baz Luhrmann and set to appear on the soundtrack to his forthcoming Elvis Presley biopic.

“We felt a huge connection and we decided to jump on it,” frontman Damiano David said of working with Luhrmann. “We’re really proud of what we did, we can’t wait to see it.”

Watch the two performances below:

Eurovision 2022 was won by Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra with the song ‘Stefania’, with the UK’s Sam Ryder coming in second, the country’s best placed finish since 1997. Speaking to NME this week, frontman Oleh Psiuk explained how their taking part was a “huge responsibility”, given the ongoing war with Russia.

“To represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a responsibility, but to represent it during the war is just the highest responsibility possible,” he said.

“The song [‘Stefania’] was composed and dedicated to my mother, but after the war the song has acquired lots of nuances because a lot of people are perceiving it as if Ukraine is my mother,” said Psiuk. “That’s why the song has become so close to the Ukrainian people, and it is in the Ukrainian hearts.”

Watch NME‘s full video interview with Kalush Orchestra’s Oleh Psiuk below.

Meanwhile, Måneskin are set to embark on a European tour in 2023 including a date in London. You can see those tour dates below and find any remaining UK tickets here.

FEBRUARY 2023

23 – Vitifrigo Arena, Pesaro, Italy

25 – Palalpitour, Torino, Italy

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

MARCH 2023

2 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

3 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

10 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

13 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

16 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

17 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

20 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

21 – Nelson Mandela Forum, Firenze, Italy

24 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

25 – Palazzo dello Sport, Roma, Italy

28 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

29 – Palapartenope, Napoli, Italy

31 – Palaflorio, Bari, Italy

APRIL 2023

3 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

4 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

6 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

11 – Palau Saint Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

26 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

28 – Wiener Statdhalle, Wien, Austria

30 – Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

MAY 2023

2 – The Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 – Mediolanum, Forum, Milan, Italy

8 – The O2, London

12 – Torwar Hall, Warsaw, Poland

14 – O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

16 – Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

18 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

19 – Saku Suurhall, Tallin, Estonia