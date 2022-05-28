Måneskin talk working with “incredible” Baz Luhrman on cover for new ‘Elvis’ soundtrack

Måneskin have spoken to NME about working with director Baz Luhrman on their cover of ‘If I Can Dream’ for upcoming Elvis biopic.

Elvis, the upcoming Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann that’s set to arrive in cinemas next month, comes with a soundtrack of covers along with “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself and the film’s star, Austin Butler. Artists to have contributed include Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Swae Lee, Diplo, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Pnau and more.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover story, Måneskin told us about recording their version of Evlis’ “huge ballad” ‘If I Can Dream’.

Advertisement

“We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann, who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish,” said frontman Damiano David. “He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis. I think we did a great job!”

David continued: “The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land/ Where all my brothers walk hand in hand‘. It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment. We’re really proud of what we did, and to be part of this project. I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”

Guitarist Thomas Raggi added: “Elvis is an amazing artist, so it was great to just be able to contribute and pay tribute. We recorded the song in a really special moment during the writing sessions for the album.”

David also opened up about the “incredible” experience of working with the Romeo + Juliet and Great Gatsby director.

“I love how despite that he’s one of the biggest directors in the world, he’s like a kid,” David told NME. “He’s super enthusiastic with millions of ideas. He puts his faith in everything. You never talk to his team – it’s always directly with him. He’s always there saying, ‘You guys did an amazing job’.

Advertisement

Asked if the film was going to live up to fans’ expectations, David replied: “Fuck yeah! It’s crazy good – like Bohemian Rhapsody good! Also, me and Elvis were born on the same day! Just like Bowie.”

Also among the names for the soundtrack is Kacey Musgraves, who recently revealed she recorded a rendition of Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ for the soundtrack. One song has already been released from the film’s soundtrack thus far – Doja Cat‘s ‘Vegas’ arrived earlier this month.

A release date is yet to be revealed for the soundtrack, but the film itself is set to arrive on June 24.

Check out the full Big Read cover interview with Måneskin here, where they also talk about dealing with fame, the aftermath of the Eurovision cocaine speculation, their success in America, having breakfast with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, work on their new album, their stance on playing covers, and the pleasure they take in “pissing off” naysayers.

Måneskin recently shared their new single ‘Supermodel’, before performing it on The Tonight Show in the US with host Jimmy Fallon joining the band on bass.

The band play Reading & Leeds Festival 2022 in August before headlining The O2 Arena in London on May 8. Visit here for tickets and more information.