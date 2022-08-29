NewsMusic News

Måneskin make MTV VMAs debut with racy ‘Supermodel’ performance

Fans have criticised MTV for appearing to censor the Italian band’s appearance

By Rhian Daly
Måneskin
Måneskin CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Måneskin made their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs tonight (August 28), delivering a racy version of ‘Supermodel’ at the awards show.

The annual ceremony is taking place in Newark, New Jersey, at the Prudential Center, where Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J are co-hosting the event.

Måneskin brought dancers with them for their performance of ‘Supermodel’, which saw singer Damiano David performing in assless chaps and a leather thong.

Fans have hit out at MTV, though, as the camera frequently cut away from the band’s performance to show an aerial shot of the arena instead. “They would’ve been the most iconic performance this year if y’all didn’t sensor them [sic],” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Damn the VMAs censored tf out of Maneskin they are SO SEXY,” added another. “WTF @MTV @vmas???? You’ve ruin Maneskin performance!!!!” Tweeted another.

See more reactions below.

 

NME has contacted representatives of the MTV VMAs for comment.

Harlow, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles led the winners at this year’s MTV VMAs, with multiple wins each. Catch up with all of the winners as they happen here.

Nicki Minaj was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers were named Global Icons – an award drummer Chad Smith dedicated to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

Both artists also performed at the ceremony, alongside a metaverse-inspired performance from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK making their debut appearance at the VMAs, Harlow teaming up with Fergie, and more.

