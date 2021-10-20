NewsMusic News

Måneskin share their violent new video for ‘MAMMAMIA’

The Eurovision winners go about committing murder at a party in their new visuals

By Sam Moore
Damiano David from Måneskin performs at the Global Citizen Live, Paris on September 25, 2021 in Paris, France. (Picture: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns)

Måneskin have shared their violent new video for their recent single ‘MAMMAMIA’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track was initially released earlier this month by the Italian band, who were victorious in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest back in May.

Måneskin have now shared the official Rei Nadal-directed clip for ‘MAMMAMIA’, which comes with an epilepsy warning.

The clip features three members of the band individually plotting the murder of frontman Damiano David during a house party – you can watch the video for Måneskin’s ‘MAMMAMIA’ below.

Speaking at a press conference earlier this month to tie in with the release of ‘MAMMAMIA’, David explained that the single “came out in a few hours – that’s why we felt like it was going to be a banger for us”.

“We didn’t take it too seriously,” bassist Victoria de Angelis continued. “It’s a very silly, careless song and we’ve never done something like that before. It came together very naturally. We just tried to have fun and enjoy it, because [it was written] in a moment where we were experiencing a lot of things.”

Måneskin will play a surprise free show at London’s O2 Academy Islington tonight (October 20). The band will also head out on a UK and European tour in 2022, which has sold out. You can check out the dates below.

February 2022
6 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
10 – Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
12 – Rockhal, Luxembourg
15 – Towar Hall, Warsaw, Poland
19 – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
21 – Le Zenith, Paris, France
24 – Halle 622, Zurich, Switzerland
26 – Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
28 – Mala Sportovini Hala, Prague, Czech Republic

March 2022
1 – Barba Negra, Budapest, Hungary
3 – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
7 – Stereo Plaza, Kiev, Ukraine
9 – Stadium Love, Moscow, Russia
11 – Tinkoff Arena, St Petersburg, Russia
13 – Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia
14 – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

