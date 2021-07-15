Måneskin share voyeuristic new video for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Måneskin have shared a new video for their recent single ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ – you can watch it below.

Directed by Simone Bozzelli, the new visuals from the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest throw viewers through a voyeuristic loop, starring in their own no-filter live show, where forbidden desires are matched with sacrifice.

The video for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ arrives a couple of weeks after the song, which appeared on the band’s second album ‘Teatro d’ira: Vol. I’, landed itself a spot inside the Top 10 singles of the UK singles chart.

You can watch the video for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ below:

Måneskin’s Eurovision winning track ‘Zitti E Buoni’ also entered the UK Singles Chart in May, peaking at Number 17. It racked up over 45,000,000 plays as the most streamed song in this year’s Eurovision contest in the months leading up to the final.

Speaking to NME following their win, the band’s Victoria De Angelis discussed the band’s plans to build on that success.

“We really want to do our best to keep the attention by writing new music and trying to do some gigs in Europe and beyond,” she said. “We’re working hard and we just want to play everywhere. We’re just figuring out how to manage everything.”

A report following this year’s Eurovision concluded that Måneskin did not take drugs during the ceremony, after the Italian rock group’s victory was marred by allegations that frontman Damiano David was snorting cocaine in the green room. It came after the release of a viral video that appeared to show him leaning his head over a table.

The singer vehemently denied the claims, and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said that David would take a drug test as a result.