Måneskin want to join forces with BLACKPINK

Måneskin have revealed they want to join forces with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

The Italian glam rock band said as much in an interview with iHeartRadio at the 2022 MTV VMAs. When asked to pick one person to join their band, vocalist Damiano David picked “the whole BLACKPINK group”, to enthusiastic agreement from his bandmates.

In a separate interview with Vanity Fair, David also named BLACKPINK as the artist he wanted to take a selfie with, alongside Eminem.

Måneskin and BLACKPINK both made their debut appearances at the MTV VMAs this year, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 28.

Måneskin, who took home the Alternative Video award for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’, delivered a racy rendition of their song ‘Supermodel’ at the awards show. MTV’s coverage of the band’s performance was later criticised for apparent censorship, however, as the cameras began panning away from the stage after bassist Victoria De Angelis’ top fell, exposing her chest.

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, took home the Best Metaverse Performance award for their special PUBG concert, BLACKPINK The Virtual. Member Lisa also took home the Best K-pop award for her solo single ‘Lalisa’.

The girl group marked their debut appearance at the MTV VMAs with a performance of ‘Pink Venom’, the lead single from their much-anticipated upcoming second album ‘BORN PINK’. ‘Pink Venom’ was released earlier this month, and their full album is slated for release on September 16.