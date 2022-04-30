Manic Street Preachers record studio version of their Madonna cover

Manic Street Preachers have recorded a studio version of their cover of Madonna‘s ‘Borderline’ – listen to a snippet below.

The band first previewed their rendition of the 1984 hit during their set at BBC 6 Music Festival last month.

James Dean Bradfield and co. kicked off this year’s festival by playing an exclusive, intimate show at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff. It marked their first-ever appearance at the famous Welsh venue, despite having been set to perform there back in 1990.

Towards the end of their career-spanning 16-track set, the Manics debuted a cover of ‘Borderline’, which appeared on Madonna’s self-titled debut studio album and was her first Top 10 Billboard chart hit.

Now, the band have revealed that they’ve recorded a studio version of the song. “Enjoyed playing it live so much decided to record a studio version,” the band wrote on Twitter earlier today (April 30), sharing a snippet of the song.

Enjoyed playing it live so much decided to record a studio version-🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZgC3Y4y0eV — Manic Street Preachers (@Manics) April 30, 2022

It has not yet been announced when the studio version of the band’s ‘Borderline’ cover will be released.

Last month, the Manics took part in a benefit concert for Ukraine, where they performed ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’.

The two-hour benefit show raised money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and was held at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

The band performed the 1998 single, which was inspired by the Spanish Civil War, and the idealism of Welsh volunteers who joined the left-wing International Brigades fighting for the Spanish Republic against Francisco Franco’s military rebels, with an orchestra.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Grey has revealed that her relationship with Matthew Broderick in the late ’80s was the inspiration behind Madonna‘s ‘Express Yourself’.

The actor – whose new memoir Out Of The Corner is released May 3 – recalled the time the pop star threw her a 29th birthday party and on the same night shared that her 1989 hit was penned in response to her breakup with Broderick.