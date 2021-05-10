Manic Street Preachers share clip of new song out this week

Manic Street Preachers have shared a clip of a new song – you can listen to it below.

The preview was shared on the group’s social media accounts today (May 10), and features lines from a Joan Didion quote alongside some images which include a neon red light against a bench, a beach and some electricity pylons.

The quote reads: “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at and what it means. What I want and what I fear.”

At the end of the quote, frontman James Dean Bradfield can be heard singing: “Is this just our beginning?”

The tweet was tagged with the line “#TUVL”, and the full song looks set to arrive on Friday (May 14). You can watch the clip below.

Back in April, the group shared some details about their new album and what fans could expect from the project. The Welsh rock veterans had previously confirmed that they had been at work on the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Resistance Is Futile’ during last year’s lockdown.

After sharing a list of nine potential potential song titles back in January, followed by an Instagram post teasing a few lyrics, the band gave another update on their 14th LP to MOJO.

“I recorded my entire fucking bass parts with a mask on,” said bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire. “But it’s the most rehearsed we’ve ever been for an album.”

Describing the sound of the album, he added: “The catchphrase was ‘like The Clash playing Abba’ – The Clash when you felt they could play in any style. It’s quite a subtle record. There are, always, guitars, but it’s very restrained for us, and really tasteful,” he continued. “It’s the usual thing, miserable lyrics and great pop.”

The Manics will play their rescheduled Cardiff Arena shows for the NHS in July 2021. The concerts were originally due to take place this December at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, with one free for healthcare workers and the other a fundraiser for health service charities.

They’ve also announced more details of a show at at Halifax Piece Hall on Friday September, with support from British Sea Power, Adwaith and The Anchoress. The latter recently released acclaimed second album ‘The Art Of Losing‘, featuring guest vocals and guitar from Bradfield.