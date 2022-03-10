Mansionair announce new album and tour, share single ‘Next High’

Mansionair have announced that their second album, ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’, will arrive next month, with the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Shadowboxer’ set to be released on April 29.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared new single ‘Next High’, a collaboration with Minneapolis-based producer Kim Tee. It’s a slick, grooving cut buoyed by pronounced bass, reverb-heavy guitar lines and glimmers of synth.

Listen below:

Speaking to triple j about the forthcoming record, the band’s Jack Froggatt said it’s guided by the idea of “trying to find happiness in what’s been such a crazy time.”

“How do you discover who you are and what you want to achieve? Battling the ideas of success and other people’s expectations.”

Today’s announcement follows a string of singles from the Sydney indie-pop trio throughout 2021, kicking off with ‘MORE’ back in February of last year, which was followed up in June with Yahtzel collaboration ‘Don’t Wait’.

In October, they featured on Claptone’s ‘Right Into You’, and in November linked up with Australian producer Dom Dolla for the collaborative single ‘Strangers’.

A couple of weeks after it’s released, Mansionair will take ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’ on the road for four east coast shows in May. The band will kick off the run with a show at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay on May 13, before continuing along to Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Support for the shows will come from Micra.

Mansionair’s Australian tour dates are:

Friday 13 – Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

Saturday 14 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 20 – Melbourne, 170 Russell

Saturday 28 – Sydney, Factory Theatre