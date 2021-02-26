Mansionair drop first single of the year ‘MORE’

Mansionair have dropped ‘MORE’, the lead single from their forthcoming second record. It’s the group’s first new song since ‘Guillotine’, their 2020 collaboration with NoMBe.

Produced by Jon Gilmore (The 1975, Pale Waves), the track premiered on triple j earlier this week before hitting streaming services overnight (February 25).

The song drops alongside a music video, which arrived today (February 26). The clip follows a bearded traveller exploring various locations and features appearances from the band members themselves. Watch it below:

Per a press release, lead singer Jack Froggatt explained that the track originated on a writing retreat after the band released their 2019 record, ‘Shadowboxer’.

“We decided to get outta the city and head down to the south coast of Sydney for a writing trip. It was there we wrote the first iteration of ‘MORE’,” he said.

“‘MORE arrived’ on the final day and began as a concept about a character completely delusional with their desire for more

“We started playing around in new time signatures trying to figure out where it fit best, eventually landing on 5/4 which has this feeling of never really resolving and always feeling tense.

“It was such a fun song to write, collecting modern-day problems and putting them into the song. It’s part tongue-in-cheek but was a real awakening in seeing myself in that character.”

There is no word yet on when Mansionair will release their as-yet-untitled second album.