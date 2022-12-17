Mansionair drop single-take concert film and EP ‘The Sahā Sessions’

Mansionair have returned with a concert film and accompanying live EP, both titled The Sahā Sessions, which they recorded in-studio as one continuous take.

The session was recorded prior to the band’s ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’ tour – which ran over May and July of this year – as somewhat of a rehearsal for that run. Prior to the tour, Mansionair had not performed live since February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic overran the live entertainment industry.

The film and EP both comprise four songs, with three coming from the ‘Happiness, Guaranteed’ album (‘Right Into You’, ‘Shallow Water’ and ‘Strangers’), and one from its predecessor, 2019’s ‘Shadowboxer’ (‘Astronaut’). The film was directed by Dave May, and opens with Mansionair speaking more about their aspiration for the session.

Advertisement

“It’s nice to be in the room and kind of create something that we wouldn’t be able to do just remotely,” said band member Alex Nicholls. “I feel like everything’s been hypothetical for the last few months, but actually doing it is really nice… Playing these songs out now is giving us that feeling of what it will feel like to be back.”

Echoing the sentiment was Lachlan Bostock, who added: “At a show, it’s sort of more about the crowd – getting the crowd energy – and then doing this, with no crowd, is more about us, together, connecting on that level.”

You can watch the full concert film below, with the accompanying EP available to stream here.

The project’s title reflects Mansionair’s longing to reconnect in person – in Mahāyāna Buddhism, the Sahā world is a plane of existence defined by unity and endurance. Explaining how this relates to their project, Mansionair said in a group statement: “This collection of recordings were birthed out of an idea of getting back to the music and behind our instruments after a long time away from performing due to the state of the world.

“When we got back on the road these versions became a huge highlight of the set for us and we wanted to share them with you.”

Advertisement

‘Happiness, Guaranteed’ – Mansionair’s second studio album – arrived back in April via Liberation. Singles included ‘More’, ‘Don’t Wait’ and ‘Next High’, and the album was spotlit by NME as one of the best Australian releases to land that month.

In that feature, Alex Gallagher wrote of the record: “With singer Jack Froggatt’s smooth falsetto foregrounded by shimmering synths, lively drums and crisp, reverb-washed guitars, the trio build up the smoky, atmospheric indie-pop of 2019’s ‘Shadowboxer’ to arena-sized levels.”

Also in April, Mansionair took to the triple j studio to cover ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’ by Labrinth for Like A Version.