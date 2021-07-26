Mushroom Group has announced the latest in its catalogue of music podcasts, with Some of My Best Work set to feature conversations with the likes of Mansionair, Gordi, Jack River, Ladyhawke and more.

Hosted by veteran music and culture journalist Jane Rocca, the series will see artists looking back on one of their favourite songs from their own catalogue, guiding listeners through its creation and release, up to the lasting impact it’s had on their career.

The first episode is out now, and features Gordi discussing her song ‘Volcanic’. The song is lifted from the singer-songwriter’s latest album, last year’s ‘Our Two Skins’. Listen below:

Advertisement



“These artists tell the story of the songs that mean the most to them – it takes them right back in time and seeing their expression/emotion and reliving a moment through storytelling is what makes these conversations sacred,” Rocca commented in a statement.

“We reminisce about the grunge era of Geelong, a time when riot girl movement, feminist fanzines and dirty stoner riffs tore through our youth louder than a fuzzy wah-wah pedal ever could.

“Sometimes it’s a familiar song, other times their choice is a complete surprise; yet what makes it so magical to listen to is the deeply personal journey that got them there and reflect on what they consider a particular song as some of their best efforts to date.”

Other guests to appear on Some of My Best Work’s inaugural seven-episode season include Adalita, Alex Gow and Hayley Mary.

The new project is the third foray into podcasting for Mushroom Group. It follows on from 180 Grams – the first season of which focused on the making of The Teskey Brothers‘ album ‘Run Home Slow’ – and music and culture news podcast Hit Different. Both are hosted by music journalist (and NME contributor) Mikey Cahill, with the latter also featuring Sosefina Fuamoli and Marcus Teague.