Mansionair share bubbly new single ‘Don’t Wait’ and Australian tour dates

Mansionair have released an effervescent new single titled ‘Don’t Wait’, and announced new east coast tour dates.

The track was produced by Jon Gilmore (whose catalogue includes work with Pale Waves and The 1975) and features musical input from up-and-coming Sydney producer Yahtzel (aka Max Armata). It was shared alongside a retro-tinged film clip in which a hitchhiker and her driver coast along the countryside, stopping often to break out some dance moves.

“This song is about confronting the demise of a relationship, letting go of past versions of yourself – mistakes and all – and finding freedom in that fact,” singer Jack Froggatt shared in a press statement.

“It’s a song asking for honesty from your partner and from yourself, to rip the band-aid off and not stretch out an inevitable ending. It’s the joy in moving on and embracing the great unknown.”

‘Don’t Wait’ is the second taste of the indie-pop trio’s as-yet-untitled second album, following the single ‘MORE’ back in February. A release date for the record hasn’t been confirmed, but it is expected to land sometime in 2021 via Mushroom offshoot Liberation Records.

Mansionair will take ‘Don’t Wait’ to the stage when they kick off an east coast headline tour later this month. The trio are set to play two shows each in Sydney and Melbourne, with a Brisbane gig sandwiched between them. Catch the full list of dates below.

The band’s forthcoming long-player will follow their 2019 debut, ‘Shadowboxer’, as well as their standalone collaboration with NoMBe, ‘Guillotine’, which landed last November. Earlier in 2020, Froggatt collaborated with local producer Upsidedownhead for the track ‘Twice As Tough’.

Also in 2020, Mansionair keyboardist and guitarist Lachlan Bostock teamed up with Valis Alps’ Parissa Tosif to form the children’s music act Big Kids. They released their debut EP, ‘Big Kids Dance Party!’, last April.

Mansionair’s 2021 Australian tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 25 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (Early Show)

Friday 25 – Sydney, Factory Theatre (Late Show) / SOLD OUT

JULY

Thursday 1 – Brisbane, The Triffid / SOLD OUT

Friday 9 – Melbourne, Night Cat (Early Show)

Friday 9 – Melbourne, Night Cat (Late Show) / SOLD OUT