Mansionair and Vallis Alps team up for Big Kids

Members of Sydney electronic acts Mansionair and Vallis Alps have debuted a new collaboration – although it’s not what one might expect from either act.

Big Kids is a foray into children’s music, headed up by Mansionair’s Lachlan Bostock and Valis Alps’ Parissa Tosif. They’re joined by producer/musician Sean Walker – formerly of Movement and Breathe – as well as their friend Naysan Rowhani.

The project has released its debut EP today (April 1), entitled ‘Big Kids Dance Party!’. They have also released accompanying animated shorts for each song on the EP on their YouTube channel.

Watch the video for ‘We Are The Animals’ below:

Despite the timing, Big Kids is not an April Fool’s joke. Rather, Tosif and Rowhani reportedly began writing children’s songs together as a way of entertaining their nieces and nephews.

Bostock and Walker were then brought in to bring the songs to life, resulting in a six-track EP.

The goal of the project is to provide children’s entertainment, but also education and awareness of environmental issues.

Revenue from the project’s YouTube channel is set to be donated to Greening Australia, an organisation dedicated to protecting and restoring the country’s native vegetation.

‘Big Kids Dance Party!’ is out now independently on all streaming platforms.