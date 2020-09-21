Manu Crooks delivers bass-heavy new track ‘Killing Me Softly’

Sydney rap prodigy Manu Crooks has shared another cut from his forthcoming EP, ‘MFII’.

This time it comes in the form of a short bass-heavy number titled ‘Killing Me Softly’, which was released on Friday (September 18) with an accompanying music video.

The clip sees Crooks venture across various locations down New South Wales’ South Coast, including the beaches of Kiama. It was filmed and produced by Gold Coast creatives Jaen Collective, who have also delivered music clips for Skegss, Horrorshow, Nicole Miller and Kota Banks.

Watch ‘Killing Me Softly’ below.

Speaking of the track, Crooks said: “this whole Australian hip hop scene is getting hectic and there is crazy potential. Been seeing a lot of success from a bunch of different artists! But if we want to sustain this growth in our industry, we can’t be shooting ourselves in the foot before we even begin to start running!

“We now have enough talent to carry the continent, it’s up to everyone to keep pushing forward. Though the odds are stacked against us, we have the perfect opportunity to level the playing field, let’s not mess it up!”

It was only last month (August 2020) that Crooks first teased ‘MFII’ with lead single ‘Bastards’. The track also came with a locally produced music video, filmed in abandoned buildings and junkyards across Western Sydney, featuring cameos from Cult Shotta and OME.

‘Killing Me Softly’ is the second single to be released from ‘MFII’ (‘Mood Forever II’), which is set to arrive later this year. ‘MFII’ will be Crooks’ first EP release in three years, following his 2017 debut collection ‘Mood Forever’.

Crooks has continued to stay on everyones radar since then with a string of notable stand-alone singles, including ‘Fuego’ feat. Anfa Rose (2018) and last year’s collaboration, ‘Hectic’, with ONEFOUR and J Emz.