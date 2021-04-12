Maple Glider announces debut album, shares smooth single ‘Swimming’

Melbourne’s Maple Glider will release her debut album, ‘To Enjoy is the Only Thing’, on June 25.

The record will feature previously released singles ‘As Tradition’ and ‘Good Thing’, as well as the singer-songwriter’s new track, ‘Swimming’. The song is out today (April 13) and is the third of her career.

Per a press release, Maple Glider — real name Tori Zietsch — said ‘Swimming’ “was meant to be a love song, but by the time I finished it, it kind of premeditated a break-up”.

The new single arrives with a music video directed by Bridgette Winten, who also took the reins for Maple Glider’s last two clips.

The video for ‘Swimming’ was inspired by black and white horror films, and can be viewed below:

In a press release, Zietsch said ‘To Enjoy is the Only Thing’ takes inspiration from vignettes of her life and the perspectives that travel has given her.

“This is what the album looks like to me: walking past tinsel covered trees in mid-September, swimming along the calanques in the south of France, car-bonnet frost, darkness at 4pm, lightness until 10pm, a muted feeling, the perpetual grey fog that swallows the Silver Coast, the colour red, this ugly green dress, red wine, red blood, red lips, red is the colour of the cardinal’s robe, Switzerland, my mother’s diaries, a coroner’s report, the sun on my face, the end of love,” she said.

The tracklist for ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ is:

1. ‘As Tradition’

2. ‘Swimming’

3. ‘View From This Side’

4. ‘Friend’

5. ‘Be Mean, It’s Kinder Than Crying’

6. ‘Good Thing’

7. ‘Baby Tiger’

8. ‘Performer’

9. ‘Mama It’s Christmas’