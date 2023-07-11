Maple Glider drops new single ‘Dinah’, sets October release for new album ‘I Get Into Trouble’

Maple Glider has set an October release date for her sophomore album, ‘I Get Into Trouble’. Tori Zetisch’s follow up to her 2021 album, ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’, will include the new single ‘Dinah’, out today (July 11).

‘I Get Into Trouble’ is set to arrive on October 13 via Partisan Records/Pineeater. As well as ‘Dinah’, the record features the previously released single ‘Don’t Kiss Me’.

‘Dinah’ sees Zeitch explore her Christian upbringing through the modern biblical children’s story, Dinah Gets Into Trouble – a watered down version of the brutal bible story The Rape of Dinah, found in Genesis 34.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Dinah’ below.

Dinah Gets Into Trouble removes explicit reference to the sexual violence suffered by Dinah at the hands of Schechem, during a trip to visit friends in a nearby town. The story blames Dinah for her fate, claiming it as a consequence of ignoring her great grandfather Abraham’s disapproval of the women of Ca’naan that Dinah wished to visit. Meanwhile the Genesis telling ends in a classically biblical flourish with mass circumcisions and murderous retribution.

The track juxtaposes its disturbing origin story with breezy pop sonics and a brightly coloured video containing absurd details such as a pink vibrator standing in for a preacher’s microphone.

‘I Get Into Trouble’ was mixed and recorded by ​​Tom Iansek (#1 Dads, Big Scary, The Paper Kites); and features Jim Rindfleisch (Mildlife) on drums. The album will see Zeitch explore her childhood, the ending of relationships and a desire to reconnect post COVID-19 lockdowns.

The full tracklist for ‘I Get Into Trouble’ is: