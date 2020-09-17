Maple Glider links up with Big Scary’s Tom Iansek for new single ‘As Tradition’

Melbourne’s Maple Glider has made her debut release today, enlisting production from Tom Iansek of #1 Dads and Big Scary for ‘As Tradition’.

Glider’s airy vocals float beautifully throughout the song, with Iansek’s signature slow-burning and evocative production making for a stunning listen.

Glider, who previously made music as part of duo Seavera, has also released the music video for the song, which was shot on Super 8 in her home and features housemate Bridgette Winten. Watch it below:

“I was raised from birth in quite a restrictive religious household. When I moved away from Australia and left the supportive community I have at home here in Melbourne, I realised that I hadn’t really processed a lot of the ways that I’d been affected by it,” she said in a press statement.

“Going through my last break-up I could draw a lot of parallels between the feelings I’d had participating in the religion as I’d had in that particular relationship. I felt my identity kind of dissolve in order to appease what my partner at the time needed from me, and in a way, I began performing for the idea of love and acceptance instead of trusting my intuition.”

She continued, “There was definitely a strong element of gaslighting in both situations and I guess writing the song was a way of coming to that understanding and forming a resolution to grow from those experiences.”

As for Iansek, this is just his latest offering of the year, as 2020 also saw the return of his #1 Dads project with new album ‘Golden Repair’ – the first from the project since 2014.