Maple Glider shares live ‘Mama It’s Christmas’ performance, announces limited-edition 7″ single

Maple Glider – aka Melbourne singer-songwriter Tori Zietsch – has shared a live performance video for her track ‘Mama It’s Christmas’ and announced a limited-edition run of 7″ singles of the song.

The track originally appeared on Zietsch’s debut album ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’, closing out the record. Watch Zietsch perform ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ below:

A 7″ single featuring both the studio recording of ‘Mama It’s Christmas’ along with a live version as a B-side will come free with purchases of ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ through record stores while stocks last.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Zietsch discussed how the song helped propel her back into songwriting and performing.

“I was at a [musician] friend’s house with a small group of people, most of whom I had met that night,” Zietsch explained. “She played a song, then I played ‘Mama It’s Christmas’. It was a very new song at that point, and I was incredibly nervous … but it really inspired me to start sharing music again.”

‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ arrived back in June of this year after being previewed with singles like ‘As Tradition’, ‘Swimming’ and ‘Baby Tiger’. The album was co-written and produced by Tom Iansek of Big Scary and #1 Dads. In July, she played songs from the album while making her debut appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.