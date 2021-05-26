Listen to Maple Glider’s haunting new single ‘Baby Tiger’

Maple Glider – aka singer-songwriter Tori Zietsch – has shared ‘Baby Tiger’, the latest single to arrive from her forthcoming debut album ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’.

The sparse, haunting track is anchored by gently-plucked nylon string guitar and Zietsch’s ethereal, gossamer vocals. It sees her meditating on a dark period in her life, protectively watched over by her sharehouse cat Coriander.

‘Baby Tiger’ arrives alongside a video directed by frequent collaborator Bridgette Winten, which prominently features Coriander. Watch the visuals for ‘Baby Tiger’ below:

“Coriander hates closed doors. She’ll always want to know what you’re doing on the other side. It kind of became comforting to hear her scratch at my door. It was something that felt constant and unwavering and regular at a time when I was a bit vacant. Her energy made me feel lighter,” Zietsch says.

“I’m very detached from the ‘man’ I address in the song, but I beg for him to comfort me. Though I am feeling unwell, I am pretty certain that it is temporary. I know that ‘I’ll come back to me soon’.

“My housemate says she sees this as a kind of happy song because it features Coriander, and I really love that perspective, because even though I was in a bad place when I wrote it, there is an element of hopefulness.”

Zietsch announced debut album ‘To Enjoy Is the Only Thing’ last month alongside the single ‘Swimming’. Set for release on June 25, the album will also feature previously-released singles ‘Good Thing’ and ‘As Tradition’ – the latter produced by Tom Iansek of Big Scary and #1 Dads.