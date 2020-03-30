Marc Rebillet reschedules Australian tour dates

Marc Rebillet is the latest artist to reschedule his recently cancelled Australian tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The electronica artist will now play his first-ever Australian shows in January and February next year.

Rebillet was originally slated to tour locally this month (March) but cancelled them days before they were due to kick off. In a statement released over the weekend, Frontier Touring said support artists for Rebillet’s tour will be announced “in due course”.

On cancelling his March shows, Rebillet took to social media to assure fans their tickets would be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Advertisement

“All tickets bought for these dates will be valid for the rescheduled dates if you still want them,” Rebillet wrote on Facebook.

Rebillet made headlines recently for performing four Instagram live stream shows in place of his cancelled Australian tour. The YouTuber garnered hundreds of thousands of views for his Quaranstream “tour”.

Rebillet joins a string of other artists in rescheduling Australian tour dates, including Tim Minchin, Tame Impala, Julia Jacklin and Billy Bragg.

Marc Rebillet 2021 Australian Tour Dates

All shows are 18+

Melbourne, The Forum (January 30) – SOLD OUT

Sydney, Metro Theatre (February 2) – SOLD OUT

Sydney, Metro Theatre (3)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (7)