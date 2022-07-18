Marcus Mumford confirms Steven Spielberg directed video for recent single ‘Cannibal’

Marcus Mumford has confirmed Steven Spielberg directed the video for his recent single ‘Cannibal’.

The black and white clip for the track was shared last week by the Mumford & Sons frontman and sees him performing in a gym.

Now, he has taken to Instagram to confirm that the legendary director was at the helm and it was his first ever music video.

Advertisement

“On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip,” Mumford wrote.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

The track is the first to be shared from Mumford’s forthcoming album debut solo album – ‘(Self Titled)’.

The LP will be released on September 16 via Island Records and you can pre-order it here.

It is set to feature Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Brandi Carlile and Monica, and has been produced by Blake Mills.

Advertisement

Mumford also announced recently announced a series of tour dates this November, the details of which are below. Information on how to get tickets is due to be announced soon.

NOVEMBER

14 – Leadmill, Sheffield

15 – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

18 – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

19 – 02 Institute 1, Birmingham

20 – Uni Great Hall, Exeter

22 – Marble Factory, Bristol

23 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

26 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

28 – Olympia, Dublin