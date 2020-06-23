Marcus Rashford helped by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in successful school meals fight

Marcus Rashford was reportedly aided in his free school meals fight by Roc Nation, after signing with Jay-Z‘s talent agency earlier this year.

The Man Utd striker won widespread praise last week after he spearheaded a campaign which forced the government to reverse their decision to not provide meals for disadvantaged children throughout the summer.

Although Rashford headed up the campaign, he was heavily supported by Roc Nation after signing with the agency in April.

As The Telegraph reports, Jay-Z even contacted Rashford to say how “extremely proud” he was of his efforts.

Roc Nation Sports International President Michael Yormark said: “We don’t really consider ourselves a traditional agency – we really are a movement.

“We don’t tell anybody what to say and how to say it, all we do is try to amplify it.”

Yormark also praised Rashford for being a “shining example” of embodying Roc Nation’s focus of “protecting and defending those that can’t protect and defend themselves”.

He added: “Companies today want to align with people that are passionate about community, that want to take a stand against injustice, and so we encourage all of our clients to be aggressive in this space.”

Other football stars on Roc Nation’s roster include Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings. The organisation is charge of Rashford’s PR and marketing.

Jay-Z was previously pictured with Jay-Z at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida last February.