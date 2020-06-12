GAMING  

Marcus Whale announces new album ‘Lucifer’, shares title track

The Collarbones singer's second solo album is out next month

By Alex Gallagher
Marcus Whale
Marcus Whale CREDIT: Marcus Thaine

Marcus Whale has announced that his second solo album, ‘Lucifer’, is set to be independently released next month. It will follow his 2016 solo debut ‘Inland Sea’, along with last year’s ‘Futurity’, his fourth album as part of long-distance pop duo Collarbones.

To coincide with the announcement, Whale has shared the album’s title track, which you can stream below:

In addition to the title track, Whale has shared two singles from ‘Lucifer’ thus far – last year’s ‘Proud and Dirty’ and ‘A Ghost’, which was released back in April.

Produced by Whale himself, the album has been in development for roughly four years, according to a press release. Last year, Whale performed a series of performance art pieces – also titled ‘Lucifer’ – in collaboration with Sydney artist Athena Thebus.

In a statement, Whale explained the album’s genesis: “The album mines the grand drama of good and evil from Catholicism to make a case for Lucifer, the brightest and most beautiful angel, as a light for those forsaken by God.”

“In the rich tradition of queer performance, Lucifer appropriates and displaces the theatrical moralism learned from a Catholic upbringing in service of imagining a world beyond its present bounds.”

‘Lucifer’ is slated for release July 24 – pre-orders are up now via Whale’s Bandcamp page.

