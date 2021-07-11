Marcus Whale announces new album ‘The Hunger’

Marcus Whale has announced his new solo album ‘The Hunger’ will arrive on September 3 via Dero Arcade.

The new album is an extension of a long collaboration with artists Athena Thebus and Chloe Corkran, who create costumes and sets that correspond with Whale’s music, often working with the figures of the ‘cowboy’, ‘satyr’ and ‘devil’.

Whale has also shared new single ‘Two Holes’ to coincide. Following on from ‘Undead’ back in May, the artist’s latest is a slow-burner that centres his dramatic vocals above steady pulsing percussion and crystalline electronics.

The new single alongside a stark, stunning music video directed by Andrew Haining that sees Whale performing the new cut in his campy costumed best. Watch that below:

In an accompanying statement, Whale explained that the songs that feature on ‘The Hunger’ are told from the perspective of a vampire’s familiar – “a pitiable human servant with a taste for blood and whose deepest desire is to be turned undead like their master.”

“This story becomes a metaphor for a deep longing for transformation, the price of devotion paid for an uncertain outcome, as well as the queer, grotesque conditions that desire and devotion imposes,” he added.

“In contrast with its schlocky concept, I’ve thought of The Hunger as my adult contemporary album, in which the horror of the vampire familiar is rendered into more tender, slow-paced forms, more insidious than imposing, more intimate than loud, more immersive than violent.”

‘The Hunger’ will be Whale’s second solo album in as many years, following on from ‘Lucifer’ in 2020. Outside of his solo work, Whale is also a member of long-distance internet pop duo Collarbones along with club music trio BV. Last year also saw Whale collaborate with producer Rebel Yell on ‘Pump‘, a track from the latter’s album ‘Fall from Grace’.