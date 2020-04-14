Marcus Whale shares new single ‘A Ghost’

Sydney songwriter Marcus Whale, one half of long-distance internet pop project Collarbones, has shared his first new music of the year with single ‘A Ghost’.

Watch the lyric video, created by Craig Stubbs-Race below – heads up, it contains flashing and flickering lights.

The song is taken from the experimental pop artist’s forthcoming album ‘Lucifer’, the second under his own name, which is slated for release later this year. The album will follow Whale’s solo debut, 2016’s ‘Inland Sea’, and Collarbones’ fourth album ‘Futurity’ which arrived in 2019.

“The name Lucifer is from the Latin word for light and refers also to Venus, the morning star, which heralds the morning. “My forthcoming album ‘Lucifer’ reimagines the fallen angel banished from heaven as a queer icon and patron saint for the forsaken,” Whale told NME Australia.

Whale explained that the new single is “a dream of Lucifer from before dawn, imagining the fear and eroticism of giving up control in hopes of being born anew.”

Back in December of last year, Whale released his first solo single since 2016 with ‘Proud and Dirty’, an abrasive, techno-oriented cut.

In addition to his solo output and work with Collarbones, Whale has made music with numerous other projects, including as part of dance trio BV, who announced a hiatus back in 2018.