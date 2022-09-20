Margo Price announces new album ‘Strays’ and shares stomping new single

Margo Price has announced her new album ‘Strays’ and shared its second single, ‘Change Of Heart’ – scroll down the page to listen now.

The album is described in a press release as a “resilient proclamation of freedom” and will be released on January 13 via Loma Vista Recordings.

‘Strays’ marks the follow-up to 2020’s ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’ and was co-produced by Price and Jonathan Wilson (Angel Olsen, Father John Misty). The record also features collaborations with Sharon Van Etten, Mike Campbell and Lucius.

Speaking about the new album in a press release, Price said: “I feel this urgency to keep moving, keep creating,” says Margo Price. “You get stuck in the same patterns of thinking, the same loops of addiction.

“But there comes a point where you just have to say, ‘I’m going to be here, I’m going to enjoy it, and I’m not going to put so much stock into checking the boxes for everyone else.’ I feel more mature in the way that I write now, I’m on more than just a search for large crowds and accolades. I’m trying to find what my soul needs.”

‘Change Of Heart’ is the second single to be released from the album, following August’s ‘Been To The Mountain’. The track was one of the first recorded for ‘Strays’ and finds the country star navigating an internal battleground.

“I never loved you and I always will / I had a change of heart,” she sings at one point. “Get down to the end of the line / And it all fell apart / I quit trying to change your mind / I had a change of heart.” Watch the video for the single above now.

The tracklist for ‘Strays’ is as follows:

‘Been To The Mountain’

‘Light Me Up (ft. Mike Campbell)’

‘Radio (ft. Sharon Van Etten)’

‘Change Of Heart’

‘County Road’

‘Time Machine’

‘Hell In The Heartland’

‘Anytime You Call (ft. Lucius)’

‘Lydia’

‘Landfill’

Last year, Price teamed up with her husband Jeremy Ivey on his single ‘All Kinds Of Blue’ – a favourite track of the late John Prine’s. “I have always loved this song of Jeremy’s so much,” Price said at the time. “In fact, I once put him on the spot and begged him to play it for John Prine and he loved it too.

“That was a really special moment to witness because I know Jeremy’s songs are quirky but I think that’s what makes them brilliant.”