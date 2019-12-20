Mariah Carey has released a new video for her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to mark its 25th anniversary.

The new video sees a young girl listening to the song on her headphones, before being stunned as Mariah comes to life in a Christmas outfit and performs the track for her in a winter wonderland, backed by a troupe of festive dancers.

‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ reached No 1 in the US Billboard Hot 100 this week for the first time. The 25-year wait to top the chart makes it the longest gap in US history between a song’s original release before reaching No 1.

The song was re-released as part of Carey reissuing her Christmas album ‘Merry Christmas’. Originally released in 1994, the 25th anniversary edition adds a second disc of the additional festive songs Carey has released since the original album.

Carey also performed ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ on last night’s The Late Late Show With James Corden in an episode that also saw Billie Eilish cover The Beatles and Justin Bieber on Carpool Karaoke.

Carey has admitted she was initially reluctant to record a Christmas album, associating it with artists at the end of their career. But, having decided to make it, she decorated her New York home with Christmas decorations to get into the spirit of the album – even though it was made in August.

Co-writer Walter Afanasieff said ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ took him and Carey just 15 minutes to write.