Mariah Carey is set to release her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album

Mariah Carey has “found” her ‘lost’ 1995 alt-rock album ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ and is set to release it in full, according to a new interview.

Back in 2020, Carey revealed in her new memoir The Making of Mariah Carey that she worked on an alternative rock album in the mid-1990s.

On Twitter at the time, Carey said she made the album “just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days.” She added that her friend Clarissa performs lead vocals on the album, but in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Carey confirmed that she has found the ‘lost’ version of the album with her own lead vocals.

In the video attached to the tweet, an alternative rock song plays, which is then revealed to be called ‘Demented’, by a band called Chick. Artwork for an album called ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ is then revealed.

Two Chick songs, ‘Demented’ and ‘Malibu’, are still available to stream on YouTube after being uploaded in 2009. Carey’s representatives confirmed to Pitchfork that the singer wrote, produced and sang backing vocals on every song from the album, except a cover of Cheap Trick hit ‘Surrender’

Listen to the two Chick songs and read the passage from Carey’s memoir about the alt-rock album below. Also in the Rolling Stone podcast interview, Carey revealed that she is also planning another related release to the project with “another artist”.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

In her memoir, Carey wrote of ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’: “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.

“I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery—but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”