News Music News

Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Killer Mike and more pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The iconic Supreme Court Justice has died from complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer

By Will Lavin
Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. CREDIT: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Mariah CareyJennifer Lopez and Killer Mike are among those who have paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The legal and feminist icon died on Friday (September 18) at her home in Washington, of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

Following her death, many artists took to social media to remember Ginsburg, amid a crucial time for the judicial system in the United States.

Advertisement

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a true champion of gender equality and was a strong woman for me and all the little girls of the world to look up to,” Jennifer Lopez tweeted.

She continued: “Throughout my life, I’ve been fortunate to meet so many amazing people … but there’s those select few where there’s an instinct inside you that tells you to pay close attention. And I did. When I met her I was hanging on to her every word.

“I will always remember what she said to us the day we met her: “Be the best you.” It was simple yet profound. Thank you RBG for fighting all these years. We will honor you by continuing to fight for equality, empathy and justice for all.”

Mariah Carey wrote: “Thank you for a lifetime of service. Thank you for changing history. We will never let it be undone. RIP RBG.”

Advertisement

“She was small in stature but even the tallest looked up to her,” Dolly Parton said in a statement post to social media. “Her voice was soft but her message rang loud and clear and will echo forever. Thank you, RBG. Rest In Peace. Respectfully, Dolly Parton.”

Pearl Jam said of Ginsburg: “A life that was the very definition of service. May she rest now in peace and may we not rest until we have carried her legacy forward.”

 

Killer Mike shared a tribute on Instagram. He commented on Ginsburg’s integrity following her apology to NFL player Colin Kaepernick after criticising him for protesting police brutality during the singing of the US national anthem.

“Her apology to Kap is what allows me to properly say she had integrity and I value that beyond any title or position she held,” Mike wrote. “Of all the things she did her her amazing life, her showing she had the ability to recognize her own privilege & humble her self to see her own mistake made me truly respect her for respecting the will of the people at that moment and now.

“May god have mercy on her soul and may her family be strengthened in this terrible moment. May Kap’s fight never end until we all are FREE! God bless the dead and God help the living. Rest well your honor.”

View this post on Instagram

Her apology to Kap is what allows me to properly say she had integrity and I value that beyond any title or position she held. Of all the things she did her her amazing life, her showing she had the ability to recognize her own privilege & humble her self to see her own mistake made me truly respect her for respecting the will of the people at that moment and now. May god have mercy on her soul and may her family be strengthened in this terrible moment. May Kap’s fight never end until we all are FREE! God bless the dead and God help the living. Rest well your honor. ❤️✊🏾. Love and Respect to all. #DontComeOnHereTalkingShitCuzIDGAF #SheBrokeMyHeartIn2016 #SheProvedABiggerPersonAndRestored #MyFaith #GoodBadAndUglyWeAllAreHumans #WeAllMakeMistakesWithPower #TheBestOfUsAdmitApologizeNRebound #SheDidThatWeShudDoMoreOfThat #NotLess #NowGoVoteSoYourNextPrezCanAppointABlackJudge #BetterYetAProgressiveJudge #WeDontNeedAnotherOGCThomas😉😆#PushTheLineInNovember #PlotPlanStrategizeOrganizeAndMobilize

A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on

Many voiced their concern for the future of the country, because with 46 days until the general election (November 3), the vacancy left behind by Ginsburg allows President Donald Trump to solidify the conservative majority on the court.

“Today we lost a strong ally for truth and decency,” Rob Thomas wrote. “#ruthbaderginsburg constantly worked across the divide to keep the Supreme Court a judicial body that ruled by the law and not by their own personal beliefs. I pray that what she helped build up won’t be torn down. RIP.”

King Princess shared an Instagram post, writing: “First off thank you RBG for your service. You served our Supreme Court with dignity and grace and I’m so proud to have grown up with your protection on government level.”

She continued: “In the next month Trump and McConnell will try everything in their power to push through a new member of the Supreme Court. This person will without a doubt be hateful and poisonous. They will aim to overturn Roe V Wade and countless other momentous steps towards equality.

“Here’s the tea. The only way to regain any semblance of control over the betterment of rights for marginalize people is to vote. Not just vote for the president, but also for the senators and house representatives that you believe in. If the senate becomes blue and house remains, there is a way to add more seats to the Supreme Court and in turn, push through New democratic members to combat the republicans hateful antics.”

Read her full post below:

View this post on Instagram

RBG forever 💕

A post shared by miss king (@kingprincess69) on

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams wrote: “We have lost a feminist icon and a just and historical leader. Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your passion and your fight to hang on for us all… Let’s rise against anyone trying to fuck with our democracy in her name.”

See more tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg below.

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • .
Advertisement
Advertisement
© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.