Mariah Carey announces new festive single with Khalid, ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’

Mariah Carey has announced a new festive single with Khalid, ‘Fall In Love At Christmas’.

Due to arrive this Friday (November 5), the collaborative track also features US choir director and gospel singer Kirk Franklin. You can pre-save/pre-order it here.

A 30-second preview reveals the song to be a romantic R&B-tinged ballad, with Carey and Khalid singing together in the chorus. The official artwork includes photos of the three collaborators as children against Christmas wrapping paper.

Carey ushered in the festive season yesterday (November 1) by sharing a clip of herself declaring “It’s time” as she smashed up pumpkins with a candy cane baseball bat. The video was soundtracked by the star’s 1994 classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

You can check out the posts below.

Khalid, meanwhile, announced his third album ‘Everything Is Changing’ over the summer. Following on from 2019’s ‘Free Spirit’, the record is about finding “a purpose and a sense of self in a world where everything is digitally connected but emotionally disconnected”.

The Texas singer-songwriter said he was “inspired by how [he] was feeling during the pandemic and the emotional toll that quarantine took on me and my friends”.

“As we all come out of quarantine and venture more into the world and try to reconnect with people we haven’t seen in over a year, I hope the messages explored within the album open up conversations and allow people to access their feelings in a new way,” he said in a statement.