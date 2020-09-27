Mariah Carey reveals she worked on an alternative rock album in 1995

Mariah Carey has revealed that she worked on an alternative rock album in the 1990s.

The singer is releasing her new memoir, called The Making of Mariah Carey, next week, and has been sharing snippets of the book on her Twitter account.

Revealing the latest teaser, she wrote: “Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making [1995 album] ‘Daydream’. Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here’s a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey.”

She then shouts out “my friend Clarissa” who Carey says performs lead vocals on the song that plays in the video, with Carey featured “as a hidden layer”.

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

The accompanying video in the tweet features a couple of pages from the memoir, in which Carey details the creation of the album.

She wrote: “I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff. They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs. I would fully commit to my character.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time. You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.

“I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery—but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

In the video, an alternative rock song plays, which is then revealed to be called ‘Demented’, by a band called Chick. Artwork for an album called ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ is then revealed.

‘Demented’ is available to stream via YouTube below, alongside another Chick song called ‘Malibu’. The songs have been on YouTube since 2009, but no link to Carey had been made until now. Carey’s representatives have since confirmed to Pitchfork that the singer wrote, produced and sang backing vocals on every song from the album, except a cover of Cheap Trick hit ‘Surrender’

The full album of ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ isn’t available on streaming services, but a fan has today (September 27) uploaded 30-second clips of every song on the album on YouTube. Hear those, alongside the two full songs, below.

Next week, Mariah Carey is also set to release a new rarities album. ‘The Rarities’ will come out on October 2. In August, Carey dropped the album’s first single, ‘Save The Day’, featuring Lauryn Hill.

The track, produced by Jermaine Dupri, samples the Fugees hit ‘Killing Me Softly’ and features Hill’s vocals from the original song.