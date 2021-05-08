Mariah Carey shades rapper after he reworks her song ‘Shake It Off’

Mariah Carey has has taken to social media to respond to a rapper who has reworked her song ‘Shake It Off’ into a record about shooting a gun.

On Friday (May 7), Baltimore rapper YTK released a new track called ‘Let It Off’ which samples Carey’s 2005 hit single, taken from her 10th album ‘The Emancipation Of Mimi’.

Keeping the original melody but switching the lyrics, YTK raps on the hook: “I’m bout to let it off/ Bitch, I’m posted with the gang/ Then I hear you say my name/Before my n***as blow your brain.”

He continues: “I’m bout to let it off/ Don’t make a n***a hurt you like/ You gotta live, gotta run ahead and gotta go somewhere/ I’m bout to let it off/ If it ain’t got my tool, I know n***as who/ Will blow your brain for the fuck of it, babe/ I’m bout to let it off/ I don’t need this press for me/ Shawty, and that mean I gotta let it off.”

The track was posted on Twitter by @rnbtommy, CEO of RnB Radar, with the caption: “Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond.”

Mariah Carey has 24 hours to respond. pic.twitter.com/t3tbDu6K96 — FOLLOW RNB RADAR (@rnbtommy) May 7, 2021

The tweet received a lot of attention and even reached Questlove of The Roots, who based on a screenshot shared was allegedly trying to help YTK clear the sample.

‘Let If Off’ eventually reached the ears of Carey herself, after which she took to social media to share her thoughts on the track – and it probably wasn’t the response the young rapper was hoping for.

“How about y’all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers,” the pop star wrote, sharing a GIF from her 2018 track ‘GTFO’.

How about y'all have 24 hours to respond to my lawyers 💜 https://t.co/53Jg01jINK pic.twitter.com/bO0HC36x2z — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 8, 2021

Whether Carey is just being playful is not yet known. However, if her 24-hour warning is a real thing then more information should come about by Sunday (May 9) around midday.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey‘s older brother is suing the singer for defamation and emotional distress which he alleges was caused by her recent memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey.

Morgan Carey is seeking unspecified damages against the pop icon and claims that the book, which was released in September 2020, falsely suggests he was violent.